Calls for Gerry Adams 'to correct record'

Austin and Oliver Stack (left to right), sons of Brian Stack. Picture by Niall Carson PA Archive/PA Images

Austin Stack says SF leader misled Dáil three times

The son of murdered prison officer Brian Stack has called on the Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams to correct the Dáil record.

Austin Stack says Deputy Adams misled the Dáil three times in a speech last month, about his engagement with the IRA in investigating Brian Stack's death.

He says Deputy Adams was wrong to claim that their meeting with an IRA figure had been pre-arranged to take place in the North, as the Stacks did not know they would be crossing the border.

He also says Adams was wrong to say he did not take notes of the meeting, and that he was not the source of names given by Adams to the Garda Commissioner in connection with the inquiry.

Mr Stack says he's due to meet the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about the issue later this month.

But he says the Sinn Féin leader should give Gardaí the name of an IRA contact who has knowledge of his father's murderer: