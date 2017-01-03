Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Calls for Gerry Adams 'to correct record'

by Gavan Reilly  03rd Jan 2017  12:11
Today FM image

Austin and Oliver Stack (left to right), sons of Brian Stack. Picture by Niall Carson PA Archive/PA Images

Austin Stack says SF leader misled Dáil three times

The son of murdered prison officer Brian Stack has called on the Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams to correct the Dáil record.

Austin Stack says Deputy Adams misled the Dáil three times in a speech last month, about his engagement with the IRA in investigating Brian Stack's death.

He says Deputy Adams was wrong to claim that their meeting with an IRA figure had been pre-arranged to take place in the North, as the Stacks did not know they would be crossing the border.

He also says Adams was wrong to say he did not take notes of the meeting, and that he was not the source of names given by Adams to the Garda Commissioner in connection with the inquiry.

Mr Stack says he's due to meet the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about the issue later this month.

But he says the Sinn Féin leader should give Gardaí the name of an IRA contact who has knowledge of his father's murderer:

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos