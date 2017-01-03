Love it? Like it!

Kildare Named Ireland's Cleanest Town

by Kim Buckley  03rd Jan 2017  13:43
Today FM image

Image: Flickr

Followed by Roscommon and Ashbourne

Kildare has been named the cleanest town in Ireland for 2016!

Roscommon has come in second in the Irish Business Against Litter survey, followed by Asbourne in County Meath. Waterford City and Thurles make up the top five.

The towns are rated according to an international standard, with An Taisce aiming for towns to be clean to European norms, meaning 80 percent litter free.

However some towns fell way below standards with Galvone in County Limerick named the country’s worst littered area.

Dublin’s north inner city and Faranree in Cork were also noted as seriously littered. Conor Horgan says the majority of the heavily litteres sites had evidence of dumping.

As winner of the IBAL litter league Kildare town will be awarded with a specially commissioned public sculptures.

Kim Buckley has this report:

