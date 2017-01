Numbers on trolleys reach a record high

612 people in need of a bed today

The number of people on trolleys at hospitals across the country has reached a record high.



The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 612 people in need of a bed today.

The previous record of 495 was set in 2006.



Last year there were almost 94 thousand patients on trolleys.

This compare to 50 thousand in 2007 when the situation was declared a 'National Emergency'.



General Secretary of the INMO is Liam Doran: