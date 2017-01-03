Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

45 Year Old Garda Charged With A Number of Theft and Fraud Offences

by Today FM  03rd Jan 2017  21:32
Today FM image

Image: RollingNews.ie

The member is currently suspended from Duty

A 45-year-old serving member of An Garda Síochana has been charged with a number of theft and fraud offences.

The man - who is currently suspended from duty - was arrested in Cork city early this morning and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí originally began an investigation in 2014 after receiving a complaint.

The man was first arrested on December 10th and was released from custody without charge.

A file was prepared for the DPP, who directed that he be charged with a number of offences under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

He was remanded on bail today to appear before the Court again on February 16th.

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos