45 Year Old Garda Charged With A Number of Theft and Fraud Offences

Image: RollingNews.ie

The member is currently suspended from Duty

A 45-year-old serving member of An Garda Síochana has been charged with a number of theft and fraud offences.

The man - who is currently suspended from duty - was arrested in Cork city early this morning and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí originally began an investigation in 2014 after receiving a complaint.

The man was first arrested on December 10th and was released from custody without charge.

A file was prepared for the DPP, who directed that he be charged with a number of offences under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

He was remanded on bail today to appear before the Court again on February 16th.