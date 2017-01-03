45 Year Old Garda Charged With A Number of Theft and Fraud Offences

Close
A 45-year-old serving member of An Garda Síochana has been charged with a number of theft and fraud offences.
The man - who is currently suspended from duty - was arrested in Cork city early this morning and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon.
Gardaí originally began an investigation in 2014 after receiving a complaint.
The man was first arrested on December 10th and was released from custody without charge.
A file was prepared for the DPP, who directed that he be charged with a number of offences under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.
He was remanded on bail today to appear before the Court again on February 16th.