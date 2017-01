New Drink Driving Laws Could Be...

Health Minister To Meet HSE To Discuss Trolley Figures

Minister for Health, Simon Harris

The daily count hit 612 yesterday

The Health Minister is to meet the HSE tomorrow to discuss the new record level of people on trolleys at hospitals around the country.

The daily count hit 612 yesterday and Simon Harris will meet management in the health service for a further update later.

Meanwhile, the body representing nursing homes says they've a key role to play in solving the trolley crisis.

Tadhg Daly from Nursing Homes Ireland is welcoming a pledge from Minister Harris to look into working with them on the issue: