New Drink Driving Laws Could Be On The Way

Shane Ross says clamp down is likely

New laws to tackle drink-driving could be on the cards.

Transport Minister Shane Ross believes 'dramatic ways' of tackling the issue like changing penalties and offence times are likely.

187 people died on the roads last year - 25 more than in 2015.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Shane Ross described the increase as 'calamitous'.