Documentary About Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds On The Way

Watch the trailer for Bright Lights

A documentary about the recently passed mother and daughter Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is on the way.

Bright Lights is an inside look at the famous duo who lived next door to each other, before their untimely passing after Christmas.

It's due to premier on January 8 on HBO.