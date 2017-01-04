Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Hot pants could replace your Sat Nav

by Susan Keogh  04th Jan 2017  09:08
Today FM image

#CES2017

A French firm has designed a pair of hot pants that could replace your sat nav.

The shorts are connected to your smartphone by Bluetooth and will send a vibration to different sides of your body indicating when and where to turn.

They'll also buzz if you have an incoming text or call.

Today FM Image

They're being sold by Spinall Design and are €79 euro for a short short pair or €89 if you want the full length version.

The shorts are among the latest inventions being unveiled at a tech convention being held in Las Vegas this week.

 

Following Apple's Siri assistant and Amazon's Echo that let you control devices with your voice there are also a host of new products to talk to in the home from vacuum cleaners to dishwashers. 

 

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos