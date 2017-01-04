Hot pants could replace your Sat Nav

#CES2017

A French firm has designed a pair of hot pants that could replace your sat nav.

The shorts are connected to your smartphone by Bluetooth and will send a vibration to different sides of your body indicating when and where to turn.

They'll also buzz if you have an incoming text or call.

They're being sold by Spinall Design and are €79 euro for a short short pair or €89 if you want the full length version.

The shorts are among the latest inventions being unveiled at a tech convention being held in Las Vegas this week.

Following Apple's Siri assistant and Amazon's Echo that let you control devices with your voice there are also a host of new products to talk to in the home from vacuum cleaners to dishwashers.