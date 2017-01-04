Woman stabbed in the neck

Appeal for witnesses

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a woman was stabbed in the neck yesterday,

It happened during an attempted mugging by another woman in Drumcondra.

The 36 year old victim was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and Garda are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular they are looking to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Drumcondra Road Lower between Clonliffe Road and the Archbishops House yesterday afternoon.