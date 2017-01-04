Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Woman stabbed in the neck

by Susan Keogh  04th Jan 2017  12:24
Today FM image

Appeal for witnesses

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a woman was stabbed in the neck yesterday,

It happened during an attempted mugging by another woman in Drumcondra.

The 36 year old victim was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and Garda are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular they are looking to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Drumcondra Road Lower between Clonliffe Road and the Archbishops House yesterday afternoon.

 

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos