Fat Cat Wednesday

Top bosses have already made more money than the typical worker will earn in a whole year.



Researchers have labeled today 'Fat Cat Wednesday' as executive passed the average salary of 33 thousand euro by midday.

The High Pay Centre in the UK compiled the data which it says is an important reminder of the unfair pay gap between senior bosses and everyone else.

I've been speaking to News Correspondent with the Sunday Business Post Colette Sexton about this pay gap and how it can be closed: