Extreme Detox Diets Can Be Fatal

Warnings after UK woman suffers seizure

People are being warned that extreme January detox diets can be fatal.

Founder of the weight management clinic at St Colmcille's Hospital in Dublin Professor Donal O'Shea says there's no such thing as a quick fix.

It's after a woman in the UK suffered a seizure after taking a cocktail of herbal remedies and drinking too much water.

The previously healthy 47 year old was rushed to hospital in a life threatening condition after collapsing.

Kim Buckley has this report: