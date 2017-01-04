One in Two Of Us Will Get Cancer...

Over 600 still on hospital trolleys

File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

INMO Trolleywatch figures is second-highest ever

Over 600 people are on trolleys in Ireland's hospitals today - the second highest figure ever recorded.

Today's Trollywatch figure from the INMO shows 602 people on trolleys in emergency departments and hospital wards.

University Hospital Limerick has 66 on trolleys - an increase of 20 on just yesterday. Tullamore has 45, Clonmel has 41.

Cork City's two emergency departments have 62 on trolleys between them; the six in Dublin have 102.

Health minister Simon Harris says he's begun a review of bed capacity at every hospital, in an attempt to solve the problem.

But consultants and experts are warning that overcrowding will continue unless the health system is totally redesigned.

