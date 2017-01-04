Love it? Like it!

One in Two Of Us Will Get Cancer In Our Life By 2020

by Today FM  04th Jan 2017  13:23
Today FM image

The Irish Cancer Society's New Ad Aims To Get People Talking About Cancer

One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime by 2020.

The Irish Cancer Society has launched a new controversial ad campaign today via social media to encourage people to talk about cancer and to understand that early diagnosis is key.

Over 150 people a day are diagnosed with cancer in Ireland - that’s one person every 3 minutes, or 40,000 people a year.

The Irish Cancer Society urging people not to ignore the signs and to use the supports available such as its cancer nurse phoneline.

Former rugby player and journalist Tony Ward is a prostate cancer survivor - he says his reaction when he started having problems was very typical.

Tony managed to beat cancer but he's hoping the ad will open up a discussion around cancer - particularly among men

Grainne O'Rourke Head of Communications says the ad has to be hard hitting because cancer is hard hitting.

Nicole Gernon reports:

 

 

 

 

