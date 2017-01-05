Love it? Like it!

Living Near A Busy Road Could Increase Dementia Risk

by Kim Buckley  05th Jan 2017  07:09
Major study carried out in Canada

Living near a major road could increase the chance of developing dementia, according to a study.

The survey of 7 million people in Canada found rates rose by over 12 percent among those close to busy routes.

The findings are backed up by recent studies suggesting that long-term exposure to two common traffic pollutants - nitrogen dioxide and sooty particles generated by diesel engines - may contribute to brain shrinkage and mental impairment.

Doctor Ray Copes worked on the study - and says it could help beat a disease that's incurable: 

 

