Gardai Arrest Woman In Connection With Drumcondra Mugging

The female victim was stabbed in the neck

Gardai have arrested a woman in connection with a serious assault on another woman on the north side of Dublin earlier this week.

The 36-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck on Drumcondra Road on Tuesday evening and her handbag was robbed.

She was taken to hospital where her injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

A woman in her thirties was arrested last night and is being questioned in Mountjoy Garda Station.