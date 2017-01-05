Apollo House occupiers outline demands for leaving

Home Sweet Home campaigners David Gibney, Brendan Ogle and Terry McMahon.

Home Sweet Home group agrees to meet housing minister

The occupiers of Apollo House have agreed to meet with the housing minister tomorrow.

But the Home Sweet Home group says it will not leave the building next week without a commitment from the government to consider reclassifying NAMA properties for social housing.

The group has six days to comply with a court order to leave the former office block in Dublin.

The campaign has also unveiled a manifesto of housing demands which it says should form the basis of any national housing plan.

Among the Home Sweet Home demands are that emergency beds be offered to homeless people for six months at a time, rather than on a night-by-night basis.

The group also wants users to have access to emergency beds on a 24-hour basis, rather than being evicted every morning as is often the case.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: