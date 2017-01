Vaping Can Potentially Double Your Chances Of Quitting Smoking

The health watchdog has released a report

E-Cigarettes can potentially double your chances of quitting smoking.

That's one of the findings from a HIQA report on the success and cost-effectiveness of ways to give up cigarettes.

The report will now go out for public consultation, which will then be used by the HSE to develop a national clinical guideline on smoking cessation:

Kim Buckley has this report: