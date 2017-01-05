Love it? Like it!

Puppy or Phone?

by Susan Keogh  05th Jan 2017  14:46
Today FM image

Why we love technology so much

One fifth of people would rather lose a pet than their phone.

While we might consider ourselves a nation of animal lovers - it seems we actually prefer technology and our smartphones.

Over a third of us have rescued our phones from the toilet while another third have left them behind in planes - taxis and hotels.

Today FM Image

The data comes from insurance firm Low.ie which claims that more than two-thirds of us don't bother to insure our phones.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Jack Murray CEO of Media HQ.com about why we seem to love our phones so much:

