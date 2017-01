Harris sorry for patients on...

Man dies in Cork house fire

File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

Post mortem to be carried out

A man in his early 70's has died in a house fire in Cork city.

It happened at a house at Old Friary Place on Shandon Street - and was reported at 11.30am.

The man's body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

Gardaí say the incident is not believed to be suspicious.