Harris sorry for patients on trolleys

Health Minister Simon Harris speaking to the media in Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

Peak of flu season still 2-3 weeks away

The Health Minister says he's sorry for what Irish patients and health workers are currently experiencing in the country's hospitals.



Simon Harris is meeting with the Director General of the Health Service Executive, Tony O'Brien, at his department this afternoon - as the number of people waiting on trolleys in hospitals reach near-record highs.



The INMO says 578 people were waiting for a bed in hospitals this morning - that's down slightly on figures for the past two days.



Minister Harris says he expects the HSE to redouble its efforts and to do more than outlined in the winter initiative;

We're still 2-3 weeks away from peak of flu season - Kevin Kelleher, @HSELive @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/P1nUZUwPfi — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) January 5, 2017

Meanwhile, the HSE says we’re still about two weeks away from the peak of the flu season, with fears that the trolley crisis will escalate.

The current strain of flu is mostly affecting the over 65's who typically do require hospitalisation.

Juliette Gash reports;