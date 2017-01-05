Love it? Like it!

Teenager dies in Tallaght stabbing

by Susan Keogh  05th Jan 2017  16:25
Today FM image

Investigation underway

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

It happened at around 3.30 this afternoon in Kilclare Cresent in Jobstown.Today FM Image

 

 

The victim was taken to Tallaght hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are at the scene - which has been preserved for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Residents of Kilclare Crescent were shocked at the news;

Today FM Image

 

 

 

