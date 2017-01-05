Harris sorry for patients on...

Teenager dies in Tallaght stabbing

Investigation underway

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

It happened at around 3.30 this afternoon in Kilclare Cresent in Jobstown.

Scene in Kilclare Crescent where teenaged boy was stabbed to death this afternoon. Gardai appeal for witnesses @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/sdB55rwS6E — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) January 5, 2017

The victim was taken to Tallaght hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are at the scene - which has been preserved for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Residents of Kilclare Crescent were shocked at the news;