Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Remembered In LA

by Kim Buckley  06th Jan 2017  06:23
A memorial service was held

A star-studded memorial service has been held for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Meryl Streep, Gywneth Paltrow and Star Wars creator George Lucas were among the mourners at Fisher's estate in Los Angeles, where she and her mum were next-door neighbours.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Meryl Streep

Jamie Lee Curtis

Fisher and Reynolds died last week, one day apart. Fisher, who had suffered a medical emergency on December 23 aboard a flight from London, died on December 27 at the age of 60.

Reynolds passed away on December 28 at age 84 after suffering a stroke at the Beverly Hills compound as she was making funeral arrangements for Fisher. 


