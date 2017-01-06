Love it? Like it!

Gardai question teenager about Tallaght stabbing

by Kim Buckley  06th Jan 2017  15:47
Today FM image

17 year old Reece Cullen died in the attack

A teenager is still being questioned by Gardai in Dublin in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17 year old in Jobstown.

Reece Cullen died in Tallaght Hospital after being attacked in Kilclare Crescent at 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

It's understood the young man presented himself at Tallaght Garda Station this morning. 

A post mortem is due to take place today on the body of the 17 year old. 

Local Councillor Charlie O'Connor, says it's important for anyone with information to come forward:

 

