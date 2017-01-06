Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

'Doggy Blind Date'

by Susan Keogh  06th Jan 2017  12:54
Today FM image

How to find true love when it comes to your pet

An animal rescue charity in Co Galway has come up with a novel way of trying to match up people with their perfect dog.

Madra is holding a Doggy Blind Date next month, where families and individuals will get to know a number of dogs before then choosing which one to take as their pet.

Today FM Image

Applications will be accepted from all over the country for the event which will take place on February 12th in Galway. 

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Co Founder and Manager at Madra Martina Fiddler about whether she was worried that playing Canine Cupid might offend some animal lovers:

  • Today FM image

    Army Bomb Team called out to Kildare

    Today FM image

    Gardai question teenager about Tallaght stabbing

    Today FM image

    Woman charged in connection with Dublin stabbing

    Today FM image

    Long way to go to resolve trolley crisis

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos