'Doggy Blind Date'

How to find true love when it comes to your pet

An animal rescue charity in Co Galway has come up with a novel way of trying to match up people with their perfect dog.



Madra is holding a Doggy Blind Date next month, where families and individuals will get to know a number of dogs before then choosing which one to take as their pet.

Applications will be accepted from all over the country for the event which will take place on February 12th in Galway.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Co Founder and Manager at Madra Martina Fiddler about whether she was worried that playing Canine Cupid might offend some animal lovers:



