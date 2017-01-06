The Best Movie Kisses Of All Time

Is your favourite on the list?

Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet's kiss on the deck of the Titanic has been voted the best movie kiss of all time.

2000 adults were questioned about their favourite silver screen snog and the 1997 movie came out on top.

It's closely followed by lady and the Tramp

with Ghost in third.

Here's the top ten

Titanic - Kiss on the front deck Lady and The Tramp - Spaghetti Ghost - Sam kisses Molly before he passes over Pretty Woman - On the fire escape Dirty Dancing - The final dance Bridget Jones' Diary - Kiss in the snow Spider Man - Upside down kiss Breakfast at Tiffany's - Final scene Gone with the wind - Rhett kisses Scarlet for the first time Star Wars Episode V - Han Solo and Princess Leia

Kim Buckley has this report: