The Best Movie Kisses Of All Time

by Kim Buckley  06th Jan 2017  13:06
Today FM image

Is your favourite on the list?

Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet's kiss on the deck of the Titanic has been voted the best movie kiss of all time.

titanic

2000 adults were questioned about their favourite silver screen snog and the 1997 movie came out on top.

It's closely followed by lady and the Tramp

Old Hollywood Films animation dogs date walt disney

 

with Ghost in third.

ghost demi moore ghost gif ghost movie patrick swayze

Here's the top ten

  1. Titanic - Kiss on the front deck
  2. Lady and The Tramp - Spaghetti
  3. Ghost - Sam kisses Molly before he passes over
  4. Pretty Woman - On the fire escape
  5. Dirty Dancing - The final dance
  6. Bridget Jones' Diary - Kiss in the snow
  7. Spider Man - Upside down kiss
  8. Breakfast at Tiffany's - Final scene
  9. Gone with the wind -  Rhett kisses Scarlet for the first time
  10. Star Wars Episode V - Han Solo and Princess Leia

Kim Buckley has this report:

 

 

