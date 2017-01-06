Long way to go to resolve trolley crisis

Close
Nurse and patient representatives say theres a long way to go to resolve the trolley crisis.
Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients' Association leaving the ED Taskforce meeting
The Emergency Department Taskforce met this morning, where new initiatives like 63 extra beds and extra diagnostics services were discussed.
The Health Minister's welcomed the reduction to under 400 of patients on trolleys, but says much work is needed to break the 20 year vicious cycle.
Juliette Gash reports;
INMO Trolley/Ward Watch 06/01/17— INMO_IRL (@INMO_IRL) January 6, 2017
395 Patients
260 on trolleys
135 on wards #trolleywatch https://t.co/NmpGN2LjpA pic.twitter.com/9hdWhPX2iS