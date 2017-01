Long way to go to resolve trolley crisis

Patient numbers on trolleys fall to 395

Nurse and patient representatives say there’s a long way to go to resolve the trolley crisis.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients' Association leaving the ED Taskforce meeting



The Emergency Department Taskforce met this morning,– where new initiatives like 63 extra beds and extra diagnostics services were discussed.

The Health Minister’'s welcomed the reduction to under 400 of patients on trolleys, but says much work is needed to break the 20 year vicious cycle.



Juliette Gash reports;