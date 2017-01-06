Long way to go to resolve trolley crisis

Patient numbers on trolleys fall to 395

Nurse and patient representatives say theres a long way to go to resolve the trolley crisis.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients' Association leaving the ED Taskforce meeting



The Emergency Department Taskforce met this morning, where new initiatives like 63 extra beds and extra diagnostics services were discussed.

The Health Minister's welcomed the reduction to under 400 of patients on trolleys, but says much work is needed to break the 20 year vicious cycle.



Juliette Gash reports;

