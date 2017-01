Long way to go to resolve...

Woman charged in connection with Dublin stabbing

Image: RollingNews.ie

Due back in court next week

A woman has appeared before Dublin District Court charged in connection with a mugging in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck in Drumcondra on Tuesday evening.

33-year-old Laura Kenna, of no fixed abode, was this afternoon charged with assault causing harm and the robbery of a phone and handbag.

She's due back in court next week.