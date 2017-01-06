Army Bomb Team called out to Kildare

Close
A suspect device has been made safe in Co Kildare.
The Army Bomb Disposal Team was deployed after it was found in a rural area near Monasterevin earlier today.
A cordon was put in place and a number of houses were evacuated.
The scene was examined and declared safe.
The Defence Forces say the material will be handed over to the Gardaí.
Army Bomb Disposal Team Make Safe a Suspect Device in Monasterevin, Co.Kildare. Scene safe at 2.25pm.#defendprotectsupport pic.twitter.com/3cJ6tMXaIw— Irish Defence Forces (@defenceforces) January 6, 2017