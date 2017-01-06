Love it? Like it!

Army Bomb Team called out to Kildare

by Susan Keogh  06th Jan 2017  16:08
Today FM image

File photo

Suspect device made safe

A suspect device has been made safe in Co Kildare.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team was deployed after it was found in a rural area near Monasterevin earlier today.

A cordon was put in place and a number of houses were evacuated.

The scene was examined and declared safe.

The Defence Forces say the material will be handed over to the Gardaí.

 

