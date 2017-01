Gardai release boy questioned over Reece Cullen death

File to be prepared for DPP

A 14 year old boy arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dublin has been released without charge.



17 year old Reece Cullen died after he was attacked in Kilcare Crescent in Jobstown in Tallaght on Thursday afternoon.



A teenager arrested in the Tallaght area early yesterday morning, was released from custody overnight.



A Garda file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.