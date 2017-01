No agreement after 7 hours of Apollo House talks

Discussions to continue this weekend

No agreement has been reached between the occupiers of Apollo House and the Housing Minister after almost 7 hours of talks last night.



Discussions are to continue between the Home Sweet Home group and the Department of Housing this weekend.



The group is seeking accommodation for the homeless people currently housed in the occupied Dublin office block.



On the way out of last night's talks Home Sweet Home spokesperson Brendan Ogle said progress had been made: