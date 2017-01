No agreement after 7 hours of...

5 shot dead at Florida aiport

Suspect took gun from his bag and opened fire

Terrorism has not been ruled out as a motive in a mass shooting at an airport in Florida.

Five people died in the attack at a baggage reclaim area in Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

The suspected gunman is a 26 year old Iraq war veteran.

Esteban Santiago reportedly told FBI officers last year that he thought the government was controlling his mind.