Citizens Assembly to use term "fatal foetal abnormalities"

Ms Justice Mary Laffoy addressing members of the Citizens Assembly | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Anti-Abortion groups objected to use of phrase

The chairperson of the Citizens' Assembly says the term "fatal foetal abnormalities" will continue to be used during its discussions of the Eight Amendment.



Ms Justice Mary Laffoy made the ruling following objections from anti-abortion campaigners, who believe the term is subjective.



The assembly is today continuing its examination of the eighth amendment.



Opening today's session, Ms Justice Mary Laffoy said "fatal foetal abnormalities" is a widely used expression: