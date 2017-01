Two Supermassive Black Holes discovered

Hidden holes are "next door" to our galaxy

Scientists have discovered evidence of supermassive black holes at the centre of two galaxies near our own.



Both have remained hidden until now as they are concealed behind clouds of gas and dust.



They were spotted by NASA's orbiting telescopes which are designed to see x-rays.



Astronomer Dr David Whitehouse says this technology has brought the black holes to light: