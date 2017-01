May denies "muddled" thinking on Brexit

British PM promises to lay out post-EU plan within weeks

The British Prime Minister says she will set out details about her plans for the UK outside the European Union in the coming weeks.

She has also denied claims from the UK's former ambassador to the EU that minsters' thinking on Brexit is "muddled".

Theresa May has told Sky News that people voted for change in last June's referendum.

But she is insisting trade with Europe will continue after Britain leaves the EU: