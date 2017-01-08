Love it? Like it!

Citizens Assembly extends time considering 8th amendment

by Today FM  08th Jan 2017  14:08
Today FM image

Chairperson and Justice of the Supreme Court Mary Laffoy addressing the inaugural meeting of the Citizens' Assembly in Dublin Castle | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Assembly hears selection of views from citizens

The Citizens' Assembly has decided to allocate additional time to discuss the issue of abortion and the Eighth Amendment.

It has voted to add another weekend of discussions to their work programme, bringing the total to five.

The group met again this weekend to hear from medical, legal and ethical experts on the subject of abortion.

The group is due to make a recommendation to the Oireachtas in the coming months, on whether or not a referendum should be called on repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Chair of the Assembly Ms Justice Mary Laffoy explained what they plan to with the newly added meeting:

