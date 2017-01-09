No Irish Wins At The Golden Globes

Close
There were no awards for Irish nominees at the Golden Globes last night, despite a number of nominations.
The Night Manager and La La Land have been the big winners at this year's event - the first of the annual Hollywood awards ceremonies.
The musical won all seven categories it was nominated in - breaking a record for the most wins at the ceremony for a single movie - including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.
Meryl Streep was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and used her speech to criticise the President-elect Donald Trump, but didn't mention him by name.
She said a performance from the past year that had stunned her came from the campaign trail:
The ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Fallon:
Here are the full list of winners:
Best picture, drama: “Moonlight”
Best picture, comedy or musical: “La La Land”
Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Animated film: “Zootopia”
Foreign language film: “Elle” (France)
Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”
Original song: “City of Stars,” “La La Land”
Best series, drama: “The Crown”
Best series, comedy or musical: “Atlanta”
Best television movie or mini-series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”
Actress, drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”
Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”
Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”