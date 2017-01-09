Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

No Irish Wins At The Golden Globes

by Kim Buckley  09th Jan 2017  06:24
Today FM image

La La Land was the big winner

There were no awards for Irish nominees at the Golden Globes last night, despite a number of nominations.

The Night Manager and La La Land have been the big winners at this year's event - the first of the annual Hollywood awards ceremonies.

The musical won all seven categories it was nominated in - breaking a record for the most wins at the ceremony for a single movie - including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.

Meryl Streep was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and used her speech to criticise the President-elect Donald Trump, but didn't mention him by name.

She said a performance from the past year that had stunned her came from the campaign trail:

The ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Fallon:

Here are the full list of winners:

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “Moonlight”

Best picture, comedy or musical: “La La Land”

Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Animated film: “Zootopia”

Foreign language film: “Elle” (France)

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Original song: “City of Stars,” “La La Land”

TELEVISION

Best series, drama: “The Crown”

Best series, comedy or musical: “Atlanta”

Best television movie or mini-series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Actress, drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Apollo House will be vacated

    Today FM image

    North faces snap election over cash-for-ash scandal

    Today FM image

    16 arrests in connection with Kardashian heist

    Today FM image

    Companies must prepare for hard Brexit

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos