No Irish Wins At The Golden Globes

La La Land was the big winner

There were no awards for Irish nominees at the Golden Globes last night, despite a number of nominations.

The Night Manager and La La Land have been the big winners at this year's event - the first of the annual Hollywood awards ceremonies.

The musical won all seven categories it was nominated in - breaking a record for the most wins at the ceremony for a single movie - including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.

Meryl Streep was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and used her speech to criticise the President-elect Donald Trump, but didn't mention him by name.

She said a performance from the past year that had stunned her came from the campaign trail:

The ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Fallon:

Here are the full list of winners:

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “Moonlight”

Best picture, comedy or musical: “La La Land”

Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Animated film: “Zootopia”

Foreign language film: “Elle” (France)

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Original song: “City of Stars,” “La La Land”

TELEVISION

Best series, drama: “The Crown”

Best series, comedy or musical: “Atlanta”

Best television movie or mini-series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Actress, drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”