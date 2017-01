No Irish Wins At The Golden...

Oireachtas Delegation To Visit Ibrahim Halawa

The cross party group is travelling to Egypt today

A cross party delegation from the Oireachtas is to visit Ibrahim Halawa in jail.

The group led by the Ceann Comhairle will travel to Egypt today where they will discuss the case of the young Irish man who has been imprisoned there since August of 2013.

Discussions will also take place around bilateral cooperation and parliamentary relations, along with trade, transport and tourism talks.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl says it's an important trip: