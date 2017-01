Majority of Students In Some College Courses Don't Make It To Second Year

High drop out rates in computer science, construction and business

More students are dropping out of computer science, construction and business courses after their first year in college.

New figures show over 70 per cent of students in some third level institutions don't make it to second year.

Overall, more than 6 thousand students in 2015 and 2016 didn't stay in a course past the first year.

President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors Betty McLoughlin explains: