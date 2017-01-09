Love it? Like it!

U2 To Play Croke Park!

by Kim Buckley  09th Jan 2017  09:11
Today FM image

They're bringing their Joshua Tree tour to GAA headquarters on July 22nd

U2 have confirmed that they're playing Croke Park this summer!

The legendary Dublin rockers will be bringing the Joshua Tree tour to GAA headquarters on July 22nd marking 30 years since the album's release.


Their website says the tour will kick off in Vancouver on 12th May before arriving in Europe on the 8th of July.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supporting the group in Croke Park.

Tickets go on sale in Ireland this day week, the 16th of January.

 

