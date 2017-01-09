Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Snow Set To Hit Ireland As Temperatures Plummet This Week

by Alison Healy  09th Jan 2017  11:00
Today FM image

Brace yourselves. 

 

Snow, hail and sleet are set to hit Ireland over the coming days.

Arctic conditions are due by Wednesday, with Met Éireann forecasting bitterly cold winds and even snow.

Temperatures will drop below freezing by Wednesday evening and the white stuff is expected to fall in Ulster and Connacht.

However, it could become more widespread as temperatures remain close to freezing on Thursday.

 

The cold weather is forecast to stick around for most of the weekend but today and tomorrow will be dry and bright with some sunny spells, so make the most of it!


 

 

  • Today FM image

    Apollo House will be vacated

    Today FM image

    North faces snap election over cash-for-ash scandal

    Today FM image

    16 arrests in connection with Kardashian heist

    Today FM image

    Companies must prepare for hard Brexit

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos