Snow Set To Hit Ireland As Temperatures Plummet This Week

Brace yourselves.

Snow, hail and sleet are set to hit Ireland over the coming days.

Arctic conditions are due by Wednesday, with Met Éireann forecasting bitterly cold winds and even snow.

Temperatures will drop below freezing by Wednesday evening and the white stuff is expected to fall in Ulster and Connacht.

However, it could become more widespread as temperatures remain close to freezing on Thursday.

The cold weather is forecast to stick around for most of the weekend but today and tomorrow will be dry and bright with some sunny spells, so make the most of it!

