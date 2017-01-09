Love it? Like it!

Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep Over-Rated

by Kim Buckley  09th Jan 2017  13:10
Today FM image

It's after the actress criticised him at the Golden Globes

Donald Trump says he's not surprised that he's come under attack by 'liberal movie people'.

He made the remarks after a series of anti Trump comments were made at the Golden Globes in LA last night.

Meryl Streep led charge calling the President elect a bully for mocking a disabled reporter and criticising his immigration policy.

Trump has since responded on twitter:

See the full list of winners and speeches from the Golden Globes HERE.

