Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep Over-Rated

Donald Trump says he's not surprised that he's come under attack by 'liberal movie people'.
He made the remarks after a series of anti Trump comments were made at the Golden Globes in LA last night.
Meryl Streep led charge calling the President elect a bully for mocking a disabled reporter and criticising his immigration policy.
Trump has since responded on twitter:
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
