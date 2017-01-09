Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep Over-Rated

It's after the actress criticised him at the Golden Globes

Donald Trump says he's not surprised that he's come under attack by 'liberal movie people'.

He made the remarks after a series of anti Trump comments were made at the Golden Globes in LA last night.

Meryl Streep led charge calling the President elect a bully for mocking a disabled reporter and criticising his immigration policy.

Trump has since responded on twitter:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

