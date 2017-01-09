Minister defends handling of Roscommon refugee move

Stanton says old hotel will only be 'reception centre'

The junior minister responsible for housing refugees has defended the handling of moves to house 80 Syrian refugees in Roscommon.

Concern has been expressed in Ballaghaderreen about the decision to set up a reception centre for 80 people in a disused hotel.

Local representatives say they are keen to accommodate refugees, but are worried about the whether the resources are available.

Roscommon County Council was informed last Thursday night about plans to reopen the disused Abbeyfield hotel, as an orientation centre for the 80 refugees.

While some residents have leafleted expressing concern about a Muslim influence in the town, most appear supportive of housing people who have fled war-torn regions of the world.

But there remains concerns that, with GP services in the town already stretched, the reception centre may not mean extra resources for the town.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports.