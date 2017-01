Companies must prepare for hard Brexit

Enterprise Ireland marks bumper year, eyes threats

Exporters and Irish companies working with Britain need to plan for a hard Brexit - according to the head of Enterprise Ireland.

The agency supported companies to create over 19 thousand new jobs last year - or 9000 net jobs once job losses are taken into account.

The Jobs Minister says Britain will continue to be an important market for Irish companies, after comments by Commissioner Phil Hogan this morning that Ireland was too focused on Britain.

Juliette Gash reports;