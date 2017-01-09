Love it? Like it!

16 arrests in connection with Kardashian heist

by Susan Keogh  09th Jan 2017  14:37
Today FM image

Picture by Jonathan Brady PA Wire/PA Images

No jewellery recovered

Sixteen people have been arrested over the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.

French media say DNA traces picked up off the tape used to tie up the reality TV star in a Paris apartment in October led police to the suspects.

10 million euro worth of jewellery was taken in the raid during Paris Fashion Week.

Today FM Image

The alleged burglars are reported to include "old figures of the French mob and organised crime" - are both men and women and range in age from 23 to their 70s.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Catherine Field is a correspondent based in Paris about this latest development:

Today FM Image

