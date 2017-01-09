16 arrests in connection with Kardashian heist

No jewellery recovered

Sixteen people have been arrested over the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.

French media say DNA traces picked up off the tape used to tie up the reality TV star in a Paris apartment in October led police to the suspects.

10 million euro worth of jewellery was taken in the raid during Paris Fashion Week.

The alleged burglars are reported to include "old figures of the French mob and organised crime" - are both men and women and range in age from 23 to their 70s.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Catherine Field is a correspondent based in Paris about this latest development: