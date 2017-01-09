Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Apollo House will be vacated

by Juliette Gash  09th Jan 2017  18:14
Today FM image

Campaigners claim huge progress

Residents of Apollo House will move out, once suitable accommodation can be found for the 30 current residents.

Home Sweet Home campaigners have outlined the progress they’ve made since occupying the building on December 15th.

Home Sweet Home says they’ve got agreement from the Housing Minster for two new facilities in Dublin – in which residents will have their own key.

The campaigners say they will not be accepting any more new residents.

Home Sweet Home member and trade unionist Brendan Ogle made the following statement;

A number of former residents of Apollo have already been offered long-term accommodation by the Peter McVerry Trust; 

 

  • Today FM image

    Apollo House will be vacated

    Today FM image

    North faces snap election over cash-for-ash scandal

    Today FM image

    16 arrests in connection with Kardashian heist

    Today FM image

    Companies must prepare for hard Brexit

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos