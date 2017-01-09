Apollo House will be vacated

Campaigners claim huge progress

Residents of Apollo House will move out, once suitable accommodation can be found for the 30 current residents.

Home Sweet Home campaigners have outlined the progress they’ve made since occupying the building on December 15th.

Home Sweet Home says they’ve got agreement from the Housing Minster for two new facilities in Dublin – in which residents will have their own key.

The campaigners say they will not be accepting any more new residents.

Home Sweet Home member and trade unionist Brendan Ogle made the following statement;

A number of former residents of Apollo have already been offered long-term accommodation by the Peter McVerry Trust;

Our accommodation clinics at Apollo House continued today. To date 83 people have been assessed and 54 move ons have been facilitated. — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) January 9, 2017

Housing Minister Simon Coveney issued the following statement;

"Agreement has now been reached to facilitate a transition by the individuals accommodated in Apollo House to alternative accommodation, with the appropriate support services to meet short and long-term needs. A range of issues related to homelessness and housing, including a focus on the specific needs of the individuals accommodated in Apollo House were also discussed."

"At Friday’s meeting, Minister Coveney confirmed that a sufficient number of emergency beds are now in place to meet the needs of rough sleepers in Dublin. Additional capacity however, through the advancement of two new facilities, will be put in place in the coming months following consultation with a broad range of stakeholders to meet potential future demand. These facilities will include units suitable for single persons and couples and will promote independent living skills. It was also agreed that Dublin City Council would improve community based homeless services and facilities through their local authority office network."