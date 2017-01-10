Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

MID MORNINGS

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Visionary public servant TK Whitaker dies, aged 100

by Today FM  10th Jan 2017  00:06
Today FM image

Taoiseach describes economist as "incomparable and irreplaceable"

TK Whitaker, the man described by many as Ireland's greatest ever public servant has died at the age of 100.

As head of the Department of Finance in the early 1960s, he was credited with helping to modernise the Irish economy, after decades of decline.

He later served as governor of the Central Bank, and a member of Seanad Eireann.

In 2001 the public voted him Irishman of the 20th Century.

He celebrated his one hundreth birthday last month.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has led tributes to Mr Whitaker.

He said he had "a rare vision for our country", and was "in every sense a national treasure".

Mr Kenny described him as "both incomparable and irreplaceable" in modern Irish history.

Today FM Image

 

 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Tom Hiddleston Apologises For Cringey Golden Globe Speech

    Today FM image

    Cabinet To Approve Plans To Accept 40 Children From Calais

    Today FM image

    North's Political Parties Preparing For Snap Election

    Today FM image

    Visionary public servant TK Whitaker dies, aged 100

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos