North's Political Parties Preparing For Snap Election

by Kim Buckley  10th Jan 2017  06:23
Today FM image

Martin McGuinness stepped down last night

The north's political parties are preparing for a snap election.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has slammed Martin McGuinness for sparking the crisis, by standing down as Deputy First Minister.

Under power sharing rules it means Arlene Foster has also lost her post as First Minister.

The resignation comes in the wake of a green energy scandal which was approved by Ms.Foster and could cost taxpayers half a billion pounds.

The DUP Leader has again apologized over her role, but claims Sinn Fein are creating unnecessary instability:

 

