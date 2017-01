Cabinet To Approve Plans To Accept 40 Children From Calais

It follows an agreement before Christmas

The cabinet is set to approve plans for Ireland to accept 40 unaccompanied minors from the former refugee camp in Calais.

It follows a Dáil motion before Christmas calling on the government to accept 200 children from the former camp.

40 will be taken on an initial basis, with a timeframe to be agreed this morning on how children will be assessed and approved for relocation.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone will ask colleagues to set up a National Project Office to oversee the plans.