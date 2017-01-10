Tom Hiddleston Apologises For Cringey Golden Globe Speech

Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his poorly received speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, saying his words came out wrong.

He won the award for best actor for his role in The Night Manager and used his acceptance speech to highlight the crisis in South Sudan.

However he's been accused of patting himself on the back after saying that he was honoured to provide aid workers there with relief, after they told him that they had watched the show.

In a post on Facebook Hiddleston said his nerves got the better of him, and his only intention was to salute their bravery.

