Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

The sacrifices made by GAA players

by Susan Keogh  10th Jan 2017  12:46
Today FM image

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

New research project to investigate

The GAA is hoping a major new research project will shed some light on the issues which affect inter county players.

Over the next year the ESRI is going to talk to all 1,962 senior football and hurling players about their well being.

Balancing a career with training - travel and fatigue are some of the issues expected to be raised. 

Today FM Image

It's hoped the report will be completed by the end of the year and will paint a clear picture of the commitment and sacrifices involved in playing football and hurling at that level. 

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Head of Communications with the GAA - Alan Milton about the project:

 

Today FM Image

  • Today FM image

    Racist killer sentenced to death for US church murders

    Today FM image

    Home Sweet Home to apply for more time at Apollo House

    Today FM image

    Fraud database recommended by insurance report

    Today FM image

    Gardaí seek help in tracing girl (14) missing from Dublin home

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos