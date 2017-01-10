The sacrifices made by GAA players

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

New research project to investigate

The GAA is hoping a major new research project will shed some light on the issues which affect inter county players.



Over the next year the ESRI is going to talk to all 1,962 senior football and hurling players about their well being.

Balancing a career with training - travel and fatigue are some of the issues expected to be raised.

It's hoped the report will be completed by the end of the year and will paint a clear picture of the commitment and sacrifices involved in playing football and hurling at that level.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Head of Communications with the GAA - Alan Milton about the project:



